Ted’s to donate 5,000 meals at Capitol Monday for teacher walkout

OKLAHOMA CITY – Ted’s will be providing 5,000 meals for those going to the Capitol on Monday.

“After watching what was going on at the Capitol this week and seeing the dedication of teachers from across the state, I realized that we needed to do more,” said Ted’s VP of Operations David Foxx. “So I met with our operations team and figured out a way to really make an impact. We recognize that education is very important and Ted’s is proud to support our teachers and communities.”

Everyone from managers to cooks at all seven of Ted’s Oklahoma City metro locations will arrive to work early Monday morning to prepare 10,000 tacos, along with rice and beans.

“One or two kitchens cannot produce that much food at one time, so it truly has to be a team effort by many of our dedicated employees,” said Foxx. “As I discussed the undertaking with my staff, I was amazed at the outpouring of support from my Ted’s family and their willingness to volunteer for this community project. Everyone has been influenced by a teacher at some point in their life, and our staff has stepped up to show their gratitude.”

Tacos, rice and beans will be available outside the Capitol building, near the Ted’s catering vans, starting at 10 a.m.

The food will be available to all demonstrators and visitors to the Capitol that morning at no cost.