Two horses not injured after accident on Belle Isle bridge

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two horses are going to be okay after an accident in northwest Oklahoma City Saturday morning.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department says the horses were being hauled in a trailer when the accident happened on the Belle Isle bridge.

FIREFIGHTERS AND HORSES…. …..Something you don’t see everyday on a busy interstate. Two horses being hauled in a trailer appear to be fine after a vehicle accident on the Belle Isle bridge this morning. pic.twitter.com/RHsMRyH00O — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) April 7, 2018

And surprisingly, the firefighter who helped with the horses today, also rescued a dog three months ago!

Firefighters say they’re going to start calling him the animal whisperer.