Two horses not injured after accident on Belle Isle bridge

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two horses are going to be okay after an accident in northwest Oklahoma City Saturday morning.
The Oklahoma City Fire Department says the horses were being hauled in a trailer when the accident happened on the Belle Isle bridge.
FIREFIGHTERS AND HORSES….
…..Something you don’t see everyday on a busy interstate. Two horses being hauled in a trailer appear to be fine after a vehicle accident on the Belle Isle bridge this morning. pic.twitter.com/RHsMRyH00O
— Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) April 7, 2018
And surprisingly, the firefighter who helped with the horses today, also rescued a dog three months ago!
Firefighters say they’re going to start calling him the animal whisperer.
THE ANIMAL WHISPERER
We’re starting to see a trend here. These pics highlight Corporal Aaron Fisher with a rescued dog about three months ago and now today with a horse that was in a traffic accident. What’s next Corporal Fisher? pic.twitter.com/qLrCGix9E8
— Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) April 7, 2018