Two horses not injured after accident on Belle Isle bridge

Posted 12:02 pm, April 7, 2018, by , Updated at 01:46PM, April 7, 2018

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two horses are going to be okay after an accident in northwest Oklahoma City Saturday morning.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department says the horses were being hauled in a trailer when the accident happened on the Belle Isle bridge.

And surprisingly, the firefighter who helped with the horses today, also rescued a dog three months ago!

Firefighters say they’re going to start calling him the animal whisperer.