OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Police officers responded to a reported stabbing early Sunday morning in south Oklahoma City.

The victim’s neighbor called authorities before 2 a.m. stating that there was blood everywhere.

When first responders arrived, they found a woman had been stabbed near SW 29th and S. Portland. The neighbor said it was a man who stabbed the woman. The victim was transported to the hospital for her wounds.

Police are still searching for the suspect.