Curbside Chronicle wins Google’s Impact Challenge

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Curbside Chronicle has won Google’s Impact Challenge.

On Sunday, Google announced the Curbside Chronicle will receive an addition $50,000 as the people’s choice winner. The funds, now totaling $100,000 for the organization, will support their innovative work to create economic opportunity in the Oklahoma City area, according to a news release.

In total, the company granted $250,000 to Oklahoma nonprofits as part of its Grow with Google initiative.

“We opened up the vote to Oklahoma City area residents, and we were inspired by the overwhelming response we received,” said Andrew Silvestri, Google’s Head of Community Affairs for Oklahoma. “Thank you to everyone who voted and rallied behind all four of these outstanding organizations. We look forward to seeing The Homeless Alliance and Curbside Chronicle create new economic opportunities and reach new audiences in Oklahoma City and beyond.”

YOU DID IT! Thank you for making us the People’s Choice Award winner in the @Google Impact Challenge! Thanks to your votes, Curbside will receive $100,000 in grant money to grow our impact in OKC! 🎉https://t.co/XrlRYzaLMR pic.twitter.com/f8KWbEvAuh — Curbside Chronicle (@CurbsideOKC) April 8, 2018

The Curbside Chronicle plans to expand its print magazine into a multimedia content and e-commerce platform, according to the release. With the grant, it will amplify the voices of people struggling with homelessness, reaching new audiences and providing employment to an additional 20 individuals while increasing paper sales by a projects 20 percent.

“We’re so thankful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Google Impact Challenge, amongst a group of wonderful nonprofits doing meaningful work here in OKC. We’re blown away by the outpouring of support that the Oklahoma City community has shown our organization and vendors,” said Ranya Forgotson, program director of The Curbside Chronicle at the Homeless Alliance. “Thank you, Google, for investing in economic opportunities in Oklahoma City. We’re grateful for each and every person who voted in support of our hard-working vendors and for the opportunity to help more people build brighter futures for themselves through dignified work.”

So proud of @CurbsideOKC and my great friends who run it. You’re changing the city. And I’m glad you’ve got a little extra help now! https://t.co/TmEv1scEEJ — Rep. Forrest Bennett (@ForrestBennett) April 8, 2018

The local challenge was launched in December 2017, inviting Oklahoma County nonprofits to submit proposals for bold ideas to grow economic opportunity. The winners were announced in March, with the three other organizations being Sunbeam Family Services, YMCA of Greater Oklahoma City and ReMerge of Oklahoma County.

The panel of advisors selecting the winners included Sam Presti, executive vice president and general manager of the Oklahoma City Thunder; C. Michael Carolina, executive director of the Oklahoma Center for the Advancement of Science and Technology; Blair Humphreys, Wheeler District developer; and Aurora Lora, former superintendent for Oklahoma City Public Schools.