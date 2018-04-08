× Elderly Weatherford man beaten, robbed in his home

WEATHERFORD, Okla. – Most people in Weatherford know 84-year-old Clarence Strong as ‘Shorty.’

“That’s what my friends all call me,” he said.

Shorty is fiercely independent and lives alone, with only his dog, Bo.

“A good watch dog,” he said. “I go outside, he runs right out with me.”

Early Friday morning, Bo started barking, alerting Shorty to someone just outside his house.

“I heard something knocking on the door,” he said. “But, my outside door I guess was open… It was so dark, I couldn’t see nothing.”

Shorty cracked his door to see if someone was out there, and a man shoved the door back, knocking him down.

“He knocked me down there on the floor, started beating on me, tried to choke me and tried to tie my hands up,” he said. “That’s when I told him ‘You want my money, take my money.’ I said ‘Leave me alone.'”

The man went into Shorty’s bedroom and took about $170 from his wallet and left.

Shorty was able to call 911. He was left bruised and had to get 13 stitches in his left ear.

“Side of my head hurts. My ear hurts. My back hurts,” he said. “I got a stiff neck. I can’t move.”

“The fact that someone has that much evil in them that can come in, and break in and hurt an innocent man, that hurts me,” said Stephanie King, Shorty’s granddaughter. “It hurts my heart a lot.”

King said whoever did this may have done business with her grandfather. He gets wire from electricians, strips and cleans it and then sells it.

“What scares me the most is the fact that he said it has to be somebody that knows him, that has come to his house before, that has sold him things because they know he has money,” she said.

King calls her grandpa a tough cookie and said he’ll bounce back.

Both of them, Shorty especially, want to know who did this.

“Watch yourself,” he said. “Because, if I find out, he’s gone. And, that’s not a threat. That’s a promise.”

The crime happened sometime between 4 and 5 last Friday morning. Weatherford police are investigating.