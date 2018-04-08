Millwood Grad, Cameron Batson, Preps For Pro Football

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As Cameron Batson digs into the same spot that shaped his career, he’s still climbing.

Overlooked by both OU and OSU four years ago the Millwood senior set off to make them pay at Texas Tech.

“Anytime I play an Oklahoma school I want to have career games,” Batson, then a Millwood High School senior, said. “I want to do the best that I can against them. I want to embarrass them.”

The state schools still won, but Batson caught their eye. OU was very complimentary of Cameron by career’s end at Texas Tech.

“Even though we didn’t win a game I still went out there and performed, and made sure those guys knew who was on the field, and that they missed out on an Oklahoma kid,” Batson said.

The high school valedictorian kept his college classwork a priority.

Graduating with an accounting degree with honors … and a year early at that.

“College was fun,” Batson said. “It was definitely stressful at times. You have to balance your academics with football. It’s pretty much like a job. That was the biggest key was staying on top of my education. It’s definitely been a blessing. I just know that you have to have something to fall back on after sports.”

After college Cameron didn’t receive a coveted combine invite from the NFL. Instead he took the steps to train that much harder.

“It just really put a chip on my shoulder,” Batson said. “I watched the combine. I watched those guys. I watched the numbers that they put up, and I was like, I can beat all those numbers. They’re getting all this attention. It just really fueled me. I wanted to be better.”

Better Batson was.

His performance at Tech’s pro day put him among the top prospects.

Now his hands, and abilities are the key to a future in football.

“This is my job now,” Batson said. “I’m not in school anymore. I’m working out for myself, and to hopefully provide for my family. It’s definitely stressful, because, it’s like ok, I’m waiting here for a month hoping I get drafted. If I don’t get drafted then I have to be a free agent somewhere, and try to pick out the best fit that I’ll make a team at.

After being doubted as an undersized athlete when he walked the hall of Millwood High School four years ago, Cameron’s come a long ways.

.But he still has a point to prove, and it’s not aimed at anyone else in particular.

Instead the pro prospect told me, “I’m pretty much a perfectionist. I want to be the best at everything I do.”

“It’s really not proving people wrong, Batson said. “It’s just proving to myself that I belong in that area. ‘Well, Gosh I didn’t get invited to the combine. Are these guys really better than me?’ And they’re not. It’s just all in your mindset. It’s all about what you have up here, that’s the biggest thing, because nobody can take away this mind. They can take away my leg one day, but they can never take away my mind.”