OHP on teachers at state capitol: “Best protesters ever”

OKLAHOMA CITY – Teachers partaking in the statewide walkout at the capitol have been among the “best protesters ever,” according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

On Saturday evening, OHP posted a photo on Facebook of Trooper Jeff Laue helping a young boy look into the state capitol’s Senate Gallery. Trooper Colby Cason had captured the moment and even received chocolate from the boy.

“To the little one who gave me the Hershey’s Kiss, you almost made me lose my tough-guy look,” he said.

OHP has been at the capitol since day one and, since then, Cason said, the educators have ‘policed’ themselves. He also commended the teachers on being appreciative and understanding of troopers.

“They have made a point to make sure to let us (troopers) know they appreciate and understand the hours and resources needed to support their right to civilly demonstrate,” he said. “I can tell you, as a trooper, we feel very appreciated!”

Cason then thanked the educators as well as Laue.

“Best of luck, and ‘thank you for what you guys do!'” he said. “Thank you, Trooper Jeff Laura.”

OHP echoed Cason’s sentiments, saying:

“It is so awesome to see this photo, and we couldn’t agree with his statement more!”

This comes days after the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced it’s looking into potential threats involving lawmakers during the protests.

As of Sunday afternoon, the two posts had been shared a combined total of over 2,680 times.

The walkout is to continue Monday.