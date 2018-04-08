OKC Police: Multiple car accident leaves one dead

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Authorities were called to the intersection of NW Expressway and N County Line Road due to a multiple car accident, leaving one dead.

According to police, a white truck was driving EB through the intersection Sunday morning. Running the red light, the driver of the white truck T-boned a blue car going NB through the intersection.

The driver of the blue car died at the scene. Both the driver of the white truck and the passenger of the blue care were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

No one has been taken into custody at this time.