OKCPS to host 400 teachers from across the state Monday night

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City Public Schools will host 400 teachers from across the state on Monday night at the Capitol Hill High School Fieldhouse.

OKCPS said it knows housing and travel costs can be a barrier for far away educators and it wants to ensure they get the opportunity to have their voices heard at the state capitol.

“Sleeping on the gym floor isn’t fancy,” OKCPS said in a release. “But, let’s face it, Oklahoma teachers are no strangers to making things work!”

Educators who live more than 60 miles from Oklahoma City and would like a place to rest and recharge at no charge can visit the OKCPS website to register and learn more. Space is limited.

“I am proud that OKCPS can be a resource to our fellow Oklahoma educators who are traveling from afar, and we look forward to hosting them if the walkout continues into Tuesday,” said OKCPS Acting Superintendent Rebessa Kaye.

According to the release, the invitation is only available if OKCPS cancels classes again on Tuesday. It has not yet made the decision to close but said it hopes to do so by no later than 4 p.m.

Should classes be canceled and the walkout continue, OKCPS plans to reopen the fieldhouse every night this week. In that case, registration will reopen to a new group of 400 teachers each day at 4 p.m.

OKCPS will take in those who sign up first.