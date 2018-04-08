× One dead and a suspect missing after early morning shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Police say a homicide occurred around 2 A.M. near 3300 NE 20th and the police are still on the search for the suspect involved.

An Oklahoma City officer arrived on the scene and began performing CPR on the victim but couldn’t save them.

The scanners reported that the officer saw multiple empty bullet casings lying on the ground.

The suspects fled the scene and officers are still searching for them.

If you have any information, contact the Oklahoma City Police Department at (405)297-1000.