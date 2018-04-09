34-year-old Clinton teacher confesses to sex with 15-year-old student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON, Okla. - A Clinton teacher has been arrested for having sex with a student.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation handled the disturbing investigation. It was an illegal relationship that started in Clinton public schools.

Keri Hoffman, 34, started a Facebook Messenger conversation that soon turned into sexual encounters with her 8th grade 15-year-old student.

Officials said they had sex at her father's detached garage, meeting at Pizza Hut to then have sex in her car in Custer County. They allegedly had sex at a Clinton hotel room. They even had sex when Hoffman took a group of students to the state capitol last week for the student walkout.

"She would pick him up first, drop him off last and have sex on both of those occasions," said Jessica Brown with OSBI. "So, we know they had sex on multiple occasions."

On Saturday, Hoffman and her husband went to Clinton police, where she confessed to the crimes. She also posted an apology letter on social media, saying, in part:

"I set out as a teacher with a true desire to help people and somewhere along that road I forgot what that meant" and "I hope that you are able to understand that all have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God.”

OSBI officials said it's unusual to have a person come forward and confess to these types of crimes but it is a very serious situation.

"This can really do detriment to the psyche of a child even at 15 years of age, and we don’t want that to happen and we want to make sure those who do this are punished," Brown said.

Hoffman is facing four felony counts. OSBI said she could be facing up to 15 years in prison.