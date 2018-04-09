4.5 magnitude quake rattles Oklahoma Monday morning

MARSHALL, Okla. – Many Oklahomans woke up to an earthquake Monday morning.

Around 5:22 a.m., the USGS recorded a 4.3 magnitude quake near Marshall, Oklahoma, which is 35 miles west of Stillwater. It was later upgraded to a 4.5 magnitude quake.

Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma in recent years, with many linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas production.

Oklahoma regulators have directed several oil and gas producers in the state to close injection wells or reduce volumes.