4-month-old baby killed by 31-year-old man in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man has been arrested in connection to the death of a 4-month-old baby.

On April 6th, around 11 a.m., police were called to an Oklahoma City hospital in reference to a 4-month-old baby who was not breathing.

Officials said the child, identified as Ryan Keesee, had injuries consistent with signs of child abuse.

Around 2 p.m., investigators were told that child had died as a result of his injuries.

Antonio Goodwin, 31, was arrested for first-degree murder in connection to Keesee’s death.

At this time, police have not said how Goodwin knew the child.