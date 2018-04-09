Chopper 4 is vital to covering Oklahoma storms: New partnership between KFOR, Air Comfort Solutions announced

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Jon Welsh has seen it all.

"I have an office view that I don't think anybody can beat," Welsh said.

He's flown in war zones for the military but certain moments in the cockpit of Chopper 4 are the ones he carries with him.

"The most memorable moments for me are when you actually get to help somebody," he said.

He specifically remembers the time when a young Oklahoma girl was lost and her family was desperate to find her.

"And we had been circling and circling for hours and we even said we are going to stay until we run out of gas or they find her," he said.

Hours into the search, Chopper 4's photographer spotted the little girl in the woods.

Then there are those ridiculous and dangerous high-speed chases.

"For news to cover it from the air, it's probably one of the most dangerous things that we do," Welsh said.

The chases have the potential to go wrong quickly, so it is important that everyone works together.

"If police do back away and Air 1 is not up, we can still continue to monitor and hopefully help them out and be a good community partner with our police officers," he said.

However, Chopper 4 is most needed and most effective during Oklahoma's severe weather season.

"When a storm comes through the town you live in, you drive those streets every day, it makes it pretty easy to help people out, because you recognize, well - yeah - the Walmart is on 4th and Eastern, and then you start to see the tornado coming down there," he said.

That commitment to keeping Oklahomans safe is part of the reason Air Comfort Solutions has signed on as Chopper 4's new sponsor.

Native Oklahomans, like Jason White, know the importance of having a helicopter carefully monitoring a storm.

"I've been in a couple of big tornadoes, not actually in them, but very close and to see the disaster and to know that Chopper 4 is out there and letting people know to take cover, things like that, that is a great thing to be a part of," White said.

"We have superior technology here in the 4 Warn Storm Center, it's critical to what we do, but for viewers - I don`t think anything's better than seeing an actual storm, live from Chopper 4," Mike Morgan said.

"A lot of times you see it on a radar map, and it doesn't look like a big storm, but you see it from a chopper's point of view and it's really boiling up and becoming a big storm. I think it alerts them in so many ways and gives them a real life perspective of what`s coming their way," said White.

What's coming our way now is a severe weather season with the 4 Warn Storm Team and Air Comfort Solutions Chopper 4, dedicated to keeping Oklahomans safe.