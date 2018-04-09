Cooking with Kyle: Favorite peanut butter cookie recipe

OKLAHOMA CITY – I admit it. I have a weakness – cookies! This recently discovered and amended Peanut Butter Cookie recipe combines both white and dark chocolate chips with the creamy goodness of peanut butter. They are easy, and they hold well. (But I don’t worry about holding them – they disappear as fast as I make them) This recipe will yield 32 – 3″ cookies and may be doubled.

1 stick butter – room temperature

1/2 C peanut butter (chunky or smooth)

1/2 C granulated sugar

1/2 C brown sugar

1 egg

1 C all purpose flour

1/2 t baking soda

1/2 C each white and chocolate chips

(Or 1 C of either one)

Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

Line two baking sheets with parchment paper. In a small bowl, sift together flour and baking soda. In a mixing bowl, cream butter until smooth. Add peanut butter. Beat until combined. Add sugars. Beat until combined and “fluffy.”

Using spatula, fold in flour/sofa until thoroughly combined.

Fold in chips.

Using tablespoon or 1/2 oz scoop, drop dough on parchment lined baking sheet, leaving 3″ between cookies.

Bake 12 minutes, or until edges just begin to crisp. DO NOT OVERBAKE. The tops will not be “golden” when done – remove cookies from oven and allow to cool thoroughly.