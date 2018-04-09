Female attorneys march to Oklahoma State Capitol to talk to lawmakers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - While Oklahoma lawmakers are working out several pieces of legislation, supporters are rallying for change to education funding.

A group of 200 female attorneys dressed in all black descended Monday morning on the state capitol - promising to fight for teachers.

The women gathered at the Oklahoma Bar Association around 9 a.m. They then marched to the capitol wearing all black to speak to lawmakers about education funding.

Hundreds of female attorneys from all over the state gathered together to advocate for teachers at the capitol.

A letter sent to lawmakers Sunday discusses their plan to speak to them about proposed solutions, saying: "We also expect that a representative who is ideologically opposed to a particular proposal will be prepared to present a detailed alternative." It was signed by almost 630 female attorneys.

Some of them marched Monday at the state capitol.

"I think the main thing is for the capital gains tax to be heard, is first and foremost,” said Attorney Lauren Labar.

Tulsa attorney Becki Murphy wishes they would have started advocating for teachers sooner.

“I look at these teachers, and I feel like this wasn't your battle. We should be fighting for them,” Murphy said. "We are late to the game. We should come in apologetic that we've been on the sidelines for so long."

But, now, they're hoping meetings scheduled with several lawmakers will produce results.

“They're not going to talk circles around us," Murphy said. "For a business, we talk circles around people, so we're not going to stop talking and we're not afraid to be confrontational."

The organization Girl Attorney, LLC is now working on ways to help teachers even after the walkout is over.

“We have a plan hopefully in the next month partnering lawyers with school districts, where a lawyers that lives in that certain school district can work with their specific community,” Murphy said.

Until then, they'll wear their black suits to fight for classroom funding.

“It's moving to see their support because every single one of these women got where we are today because of our teachers, because they told us that we could and they stood behind us and, so, it's 100 percent our time to stand behind them,” she said.

