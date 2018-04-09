List of Oklahoma schools that have canceled classes as teacher walkout heads into second week

OKLAHOMA CITY – As Oklahoma teachers continue their walkout for a sixth day Monday, maintaining their pressure on state legislators for increased education funding, many schools across the state have canceled class.

Last month, the Oklahoma Education Association announced that it is seeking a $10,000 pay raise for Oklahoma teachers over three years, a $5,000 pay raise for support professionals over three years, a cost-of-living adjustment for retirees, and the restoration of funding for education and core government services.

OEA announced that it was tentatively planning a teacher walkout for April 2 if legislators didn’t meet those demands.

Nearly two weeks ago, Gov. Fallin signed HB 1010, which calls for a $447 million tax increase to fund teacher pay raises.

The plan offers an average $6,000 pay increase for all teachers, but it starts at $5,000 for first-year teachers and is expected to gradually increase over time.

However, many educators said they are continuing the walkout because lawmakers didn’t restore education funding.

Last Monday, several teachers said they would stay at the Capitol as long as it takes to get their message across to lawmakers.

All last week, thousands of teachers gathered out the Capitol to pressure lawmakers to restore education funding.

Multiple school districts in the state have canceled class for Tuesday and some other districts have canceled through Wednesday.

