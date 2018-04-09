× Man found shot to death inside RV in N.E. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating after a man was shot to death inside a RV in northeast Oklahoma City.

Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, police were called to reports of a shooting in the 3300 block of N.E. 20th.

When officers arrived, they found 34-year-old Baron Lamar McCoy dead inside of a RV.

Police say McCoy appeared to have been shot to death.

At this time, no arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide tip-line at (405)297-1200.