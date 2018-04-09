Metro mother speaks out about her boyfriend’s alleged murder of her infant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The mother of murdered 4-month-old Ryan Keesee is speaking out after police said her boyfriend is the killer.

"He was always hungry, always wanted a ba-ba," said Kaitlin Keesee, smiling at the thought of her young son."

Now, Ryan's little quirks, along with his future, have been taken away forever, after he died Friday afternoon in a hospital.

"He was just a little boy," Kaitlin said. "He was my little boy."

She woke up early at 3 a.m. Friday to get ready for work. She left Ryan and her two young daughter's with her boyfriend, Antonio Goodwin, trusting he would keep them safe.

"I gave him a hug and kiss bye bye, and I told him 'I love you,'" Kaitlin said, remembering her last words to her son, "and I started playing with his little hands."

She said she stayed a couple hours longer than usual at work so she could make the overtime and, when she got off, the nightmare began. Calls had been blowing up her phone with pleas to rush to the hospital.

"Your son's in the hospital and it's bad, it's really bad," she recalls.

On the way, Kaitlin immediately called Goodwin, who was supposed to be keeping watch. She said he blamed the injuries on her young daughter.

"He's all like 'I walked in and Brooklynn was jumping on him,'" Kaitlin said.

She said he wasn't breathing and didn't have a heartbeat when he was taken to Deaconess Hospital. Then, when he was moved to OU Children's Hospital, she said he was unrecognizable.

Kaitlin said she was told by doctors that his brain had swelled to an abnormal size after trauma to his skull.

"I'm like what?! I'm like this ain't my baby, this is not my baby," she said.

She didn't believe her young daughter could be responsible, and neither did police. Goodwin was arrested on a first-degree murder charge.

Now, Kaitlin is left to mourn her baby boy.

Loved ones have set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for the baby's funeral expenses and his medical costs, now left to the single mother.