Moore Public Schools to continue with testing schedule amid teacher walkout

MOORE, Okla. – As the teacher walkout continues, state testing scheduled had to be extended.

On Monday, Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister announced the extension of the Oklahoma School Testing Program schedule, which began April 2.

The adjustment of federally mandated assessments means the testing window for third grade through eighth grade general assessments and eleventh grade science assessments are now extended by one week from the original deadline.

“Our schoolchildren must have the opportunity to confidently show their best work. This extension is essential to better support students and ensure an appropriate transition back into classrooms,” stated Hofmeister. “It is also critical that districts have the maximum opportunity possible to meet both state and federal requirements. Federal law requires states to assess 95 percent of the student population. This extension hopefully will prevent jeopardizing of federal funding or incurring penalty.”

Despite the announcement, Moore Public Schools says it will continue with the testing as scheduled.

“Even though the testing window has been extended by the State Department of Education by one week, the district has decided that we will continue with the testing schedule above. Considering that the walkout is a teacher led initiative, there is no way of knowing when this will come to an end. Federal law requires states to assess 95 percent of the student population in certain tests. If not, state/school districts possibly jeopardize federal funding,” a note from the Moore Public School District read.

Moore says it will administer the required tests on the following days:

3rd grade reading test- Tuesday, April 10

3rd grade math test- Thursday, April 12

4th and 5th grade ELA- Wednesday, April 11

4th and 5th grade math- Friday, April 13.

Students needing to make-up the ACT can do so on April 24.

Officials say regular transportation routes will run for students who need bus services on those dates, and cafeteria services will resume as normal on testing dates.

District leaders say there will be no repercussion for students who cannot attend the test dates. Instead, they will make up any missed tests when they return to school if it is still within the testing window.

Officials say normal school day hours will apply for those who are testing.

School leaders are developing plans for the other tests to meet the testing deadline.