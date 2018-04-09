× Oklahoma City crews on track with new recycling cart delivery

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City residents are going green.

So far, crews have dropped off more than 75,000 new, large recycling carts to homeowners throughout Oklahoma City. Right now, officials say they are on schedule to deliver all of the 190,000 carts by May 31.

“We’re thrilled with the enthusiasm these new carts are receiving,” says Jim Linn, the City’s solid waste superintendent. “From emails to phone calls and all over social media, the program is already proving a great success. But people should keep using their ‘Little Blue’ bins until June 1, then use their new carts in July.”

The new carts will replace the current blue recycling bins.

According to the city’s website, the new carts will hold about five times the amount of materials as the current bins, and will have wheels and a lid. It will also allow residents to recycle cardboard.

Officials say the city will suspend all recycling for one month, beginning on June 1, so crews can prepare to start the large cart program in early July. During June, customers are encouraged to store clean recycling in their large green carts, or take their recycling to a local drop-off center.

“We expect to see lots of very full carts during our first few weeks of pick-up,” said Linn.

Until then, customers are asked to continue using their little blue bins.