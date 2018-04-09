× Oklahoma City man accused of rape, sodomy, domestic assault and battery against pregnant woman

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man accused of rape, sodomy and domestic assault and battery against a pregnant woman has been arrested.

Earnest Kolt Kelough, 31, is accused of first-degree rape, forcible oral sodomy, forcible anal sodomy, stalking, and domestic abuse against a pregnant woman.

Warrants for his arrest were issued on April 6th.

On April 7th, police received information on his whereabouts and took him into custody.

KFOR is working to get the affidavits connected to the case.