× Oklahoma City police remind citizens about parking restrictions amid teacher walkout

OKLAHOMA CITY – As thousands of people head to the Capitol for the teacher walkout, Oklahoma City police are urging citizens to pay close attention to parking restrictions.

For the past six days, thousands of people have flooded the Oklahoma State Capitol and the streets surrounding it.

The OEA estimates that about 25,000 to 30,000 people showed up at the Capitol for the first day of the teacher walkout. However, it was unknown how many people would show up throughout the week as some districts required teachers to head back to the classroom.

The OEA estimates that about 20,000 people were at the Capitol to meet with lawmakers on Tuesday, and more than 30,000 showed up on Wednesday.

Now, the Oklahoma City Police Department is warning citizens to pay attention to parking restrictions since the traffic has caused major issues for residents in the area.

“We want to ask all citizens participating in the protests at the capitol this week to please be cognizant of where you are parking. We have seen major issues today with illegal and dangerous parking within several blocks of the capitol, in particular near NE 21st. Officers are reporting there are entire blocks which emergency crews would be unable to get through in the event of an emergency,” a statement from the police department read.

Officials say you should not park in the following places:

Areas marked ‘no parking’

On private property

Within 15 feet of or blocking a fire hydrant or fire lane

In intersections

Obstructing driveways.

Otherwise, your vehicle may be ticketed or impounded.

Officers say that protesters should also be respectful of residents’ yards and utilize sidewalks when available.