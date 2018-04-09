Oklahoma City to offer adult fishing class

OKLAHOMA CITY – Adults who have always wanted to learn how to fish are in luck! Oklahoma City is offering adult fishing classes!

It’s never too late to learn to fish, and adults can take advantage of a great opportunity to try it out at the Parks and Recreation Department’s first fishing class for adults, 8-11 a.m. May 5 at Metro Tech’s Springlake Campus, 1900 Springlake Drive.

The hands-on, introductory class will cover equipment selection, knot tying, casting and fishing techniques for fish found in Oklahoma City lakes and “Close to Home” fishing waters.

“There are lots of people who are eager to learn how to fish, and our first general fishing class for adults is a fun way to do it,” said Bob Martin, the City’s fisheries biologist.

Participants will learn about fishing for largemouth bass with spinner baits and plastic baits, and about using worms to fish for catfish and sunfish. The class will practice catch-and-release fishing.

Martin and fisheries staff will lead the class.

All equipment and bait is provided with a cost of $20 per student. Class size is limited to 12 students.

For required advance registration, okc.gov/parksignup and search Event ID 13099 or call (405) 297-1426.

The adult fishing class is offered as part of the Parks and Recreation Department’s fisheries management program, operated from the fish hatchery.

The H.B. Parsons Fish Hatchery is the only municipal fish hatchery in Oklahoma. Through its partnership with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation in the fisheries management work and their “Close to Home” fishing program, the staff at the hatchery raises more than 500,000 walleye, striped bass hybrids, channel catfish and hybrid sunfish for stocking each year. The staff manages about 8,000 surface acres of fishable water.

For more information the adult fishing class or the City’s fisheries management program, call (405) 297-1426 or visit okc.gov/parks.