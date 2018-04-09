× Organizations providing meal boxes for families during teacher walkout

OKLAHOMA CITY – As teachers continue to fight for education funding at the Capitol, schools across the state remain closed.

Since many schools aren’t open, local organizations became concerned that some students may go hungry.

In Oklahoma, 61 percent of public school students participate in the free and reduced breakfast and lunch program.

As a result, the Regional Food Bank and Bethlehem Star Baptist Church are teaming up to provide 240 family boxes to Oklahomans impacted by the walkout.

Each box contains enough food for 20 meals.

The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma is working with more than 300 agencies and nearly 40 organizations to provide meals to impacted students and boxes of food for families and school personnel.

“Last week, we provided 3,704 meals to students, as well as food for 737 families and school personnel, impacted by the teacher walkout,” said Katie Fitzgerald, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank. “Thanks to our partners and the community, we are able to provide enough food to feed 136,000 Oklahomans every week – and also meet the increase in the need for food assistance during the walkout.”

In the Oklahoma City metro area, students 18 and under can receive free on-site meals (no verification is required) at the locations below:

Bethany: Bethany After School Program. For hours of operation and location, call 405-789-2050.

o Positive Changes. For hours of operation and location, call 405-440-1006.

Edmond: Edmond Rankin YMCA. For hours of operation and location, call 405-348-9622

Guthrie: Cotteral Elementary. For hours of operation and location, call 405-282-8206.

Oklahoma City: City Center. For hours of operation and location, call 405-921-8294.

o Greater Cleaves. For hours of operation and location, call 405-427-6905.

o Jubilee Partners. For hours of operation and location, call 405-888-1271.

o Memorial Park Boys & Girls Club. For hours of operation and location, call 405-521-9292.

o Northside YMCA. For hours of operation and location, call 405-290-5042.

o Oak Grove. For hours of operation and location, call 405-681-2381.

o ONE. For hours of operation and location, call 405-843-9588.

o Rockwell Plaza YMCA. For hours of operation and location, call 405-621-5858.

o Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club. For hours of operation and location, call 405-677-4781.

o Santa Fe South Elementary Boys & Girls Club. For hours of operation and location, call 405-602-5714.

o Santa Fe Family Life Center. For hours of operation and location, call 405-840-1817.

o Urban League. For hours of operation and location, call 405-424-5243.

Midwest City: Neighborhoods in Action. For hours of operation and location, call 405-736-1973.

Nicoma Park: Nicoma Park Baptist Church. For hours of operation and location, call 405-769-5623

Norman: Center for Children and Families. For hours of operation and location, call 405-364-1420.

Shawnee: Community Market of Pottawatomie County Food & Resource Center, a program of the Regional Food Bank. For hours of operation and location, call 405-788-4957.

o Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club. For hours of operation and location, call 405-273-1470.

Warr Acres: City Center. For hours of operation and location, call 405-921-8227.

In the Oklahoma City metro area, families with school-age children (verification is required) can receive food assistance at the following partner locations:

Edmond: Project 66. For hours of operation and location, call 405-341-1353.

Guthrie: Hands of Jesus. For hours of operation and location, call 405-260-3440.

Midwest City: Mid Del Food Pantry. For hours of operation and location, call 405-732-3603.

Moore: Moore Food & Resource Center, a program of the Regional Food Bank. For hours of operation and location, call 405-600-3182.

Norman: CrossPointe Care Center. For hours of operation and location, call 405-329-0823.

o Food & Shelter. For hours of operation and location, call 405-360-4954.

o McFarlin Memorial United Methodist Church. For hours of operation and location, call 405-321-3484.

Oklahoma City: BritVil Community Food Pantry. For hours of operation and location, call 405-842-1275.

o Church of the Open Arms. For hours of operation and location, call 405-838-4185.

o Iglesia Bautista Central Food Pantry. For hours of operation and location, call 405-302-3032.

o Islamic Society of Greater Oklahoma City. For hours of operation and location, call 405-982-7686.

o Light and Salvation Church. For hours of operation and location, call 405-812-9081.

o Reaching Our City Food Pantry. For hours of operation and location, call 405-440-9994.

o Reaching Our City Tulakes Food Pantry. For hours of operation and location, call 405-440-9994.

o Skyline Urban Ministry. For hours of operation and location, call 405-632-2644.

o Urban Mission Food & Resource Center. For hours of operation and location, call 405-946-1556.

Shawnee: Community Market of Pottawatomie County Food & Resource Center. For hours of operation and location, call 405-788-4957.

Yukon: Manna Pantry. For hours of operation and location, call 405-265-0193.

Families with school-age children (verification may be required) and impacted school personnel can also receive boxes full of food at the locations and times below:

Guthrie: Generations Church, located at 2524 W. Noble Ave. For more information, call 405-697-9314. Distribution times:

Monday, April 9 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, April 10 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, April 11 from 2 to 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 15 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Oklahoma City: Prospect Baptist Church, located at 2809 N. Missouri Ave. For more information, call 405-206-0665. Distribution times: Monday, April 9 through Friday, April 13 from 4 to 6 p.m.

o Bethleham Star Baptist Church, located at 2704 N.E. 24th St. For more information, call 405-424-2410. Distribution times: Monday, April 9 through Friday, April 13 from 4 to 6 p.m.

o Urban League of Greater OKC, located at 3900 N. Martin Luther King Ave. For more information, call 405.424.5243. Distribution times: Monday, April 9 through Friday, April 13 from 4 – 6 p.m.

o St. John Missionary Baptist Church, located at 5700 N. Kelly Ave. For more information, call 405-478-3344. Distribution times:

Monday, April 9 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Thursday, April 12 from 4 to 6 p.m.