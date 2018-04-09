× Police investigating after man found shot to death at S.E. Oklahoma City hotel

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death at a southeast Oklahoma City hotel.

On April 6th, police were called to reports of a shooting at the Executive Inn, located in the 3500 block of S. I-35 Service Rd.

When officers arrived, they found Mark Anthony Harjo, 32, dead inside one of the rooms.

Police say it appears Harjo was shot to death.

At this time, no arrests have been made in the case.

Police are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide tip-line at (405)297-1200.