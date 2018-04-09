Shooting in Davis injures two Oklahoma teenagers

DAVIS, Okla. – Two teenagers were rushed to an Oklahoma hospital following a shooting on Thursday night.

“We heard some shots,” Paul Busby told KXII. “My wife heard them first, then I heard one.”

After hearing the shots, Busby says a woman renting a home on his property told him to get to the pasture.

“What she told me, that they was coming up the pasture and it looked like they were shooting at one another,” he said.

Busby later learned that a 17-year-old girl and boy had been hit by pellets form a shotgun blast. Family members of one of the victims said that the shooting started as a social media dispute between Murray County and Carter County high school students.

“Its unreal that kids do that,” Busby said. “I grew up here, and we did a lot of stuff, but we never did get the seriousness to kill people.”

So far, there is no word on whether any arrests have been made.