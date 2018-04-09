Suburban Cowboy: This Oklahoma teen didn’t grow up on the range but he’s learning fast.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUTHRIE, OKLAHOMA -- North Logan County on a fine afternoon Spring Break finds 15-year-old Jake Zserdin training a pony he'd like to sell one of these days.

He'd be out here every day if there weren't other things going on.

Lots of afternoon he's serving an apprenticeship at Ray Dorwart's boot making shop in Guthrie.

It's a life that's just about as steeped in cowboy as a kid can get.

So you might be surprised to learn that a few short years ago, he says, "we lived in the city for pretty much my whole life."

He wasn't crazy about the idea of moving to the country either.

"I thought I'd hate it," he continues.

Clearly, Jake took to life on a ranch.

A friend gave his first ride on a horse then volunteered him at a local rodeo where he saw his first bull riding event.

After that the spurs really dug in.

Jake says, "That was it. That was what I wanted to do."

His parents weren't crazy about the idea of Jake riding bulls but he couldn't stay away.

Zserdin says, "After the first couple of months I was getting on practice bulls pretty much every day."

At age 14 he entered the National Little Britches Rodeo Finals and won the junior bull riding event.

He was the only cowboy to stay on for all three go rounds.

"Good bulls, Good rides," he says.

That event was last July, but last week Jake got a little more recognition than just his collection of buckles.

Founder Richard Hendricks made him the youngest ever entry into his Oklahoma Sports Museum in Guthrie.

Hendricks explains his reasoning, "We felt like since he was local, and won a championship the first time he tried."

Jake had to go up and age group category this year.

He's facing better competition now.

"Bigger, stronger, faster, ranker," he smiles.

But he's still at it.

Say what you will about peaking too early, or about whether he really deserves space on the walls with the likes of Jim Shoulders, Billy Etbauer, or some of the other rodeo greats.

All those guys got early starts to the cowboy life.

This suburban cowboy is just happy to be here and ready to ride again.

Jake had to take a short break from bull riding to heal from minor shoulder surgery.

It came from baseball, not rodeo.

For more information on the Oklahoma Sports Museum in Guthrie go to http://www.territorialcapitalsportsmuseum.org