Teachers, students, parents gather at Oklahoma State Capitol for candlelight vigil

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Teachers, students, parents and pastors gathered on the south plaza of the State Capitol Sunday night for a candlelight vigil in support of Oklahoma teachers and kids.

Hundreds of people turned out in the cold to pray and sing, in an event organized by Pastors for Oklahoma Kids.

“Those that are called to teach our students, they truly have a divine calling and they are doing God's work,” said Rev. Clark Frailey, lead pastor of Coffee Creek Church in Edmond and Co-Founder of Pastors for Oklahoma Kids.

Prior to public educators returning to the grounds of the Capitol on Monday, pastors wanted to help set a hopeful tone for a productive week as they continue to pray and put pressure on the legislature for a plan to fully restore public education funding over the next three years.

“(We are here) to pray for a resolution and that teachers can get the funding that they need in the class rooms and for the kiddos," Lindsay, a former school teacher and now stay at home mom in Edmond, said.