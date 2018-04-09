Testing window for Oklahoma students extended amid teacher walkout

OKLAHOMA CITY – The testing window for students in Oklahoma has been extended due to the teacher walkout, school officials announced Monday.

As Oklahoma’s statewide teacher walkout has continued past one week and districts representing the majority of students have announced school closures into a second week, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister today announced the extension of the Oklahoma School Testing Program schedule, which began April 2.

The adjustment of federally mandated assessments means the testing window for grade 3-8 general assessments and grade 11 science assessments are now extended by one week from the original deadline.

“Our schoolchildren must have the opportunity to confidently show their best work. This extension is essential to better support students and ensure an appropriate transition back into classrooms,” stated Hofmeister. “It is also critical that districts have the maximum opportunity possible to meet both state and federal requirements. Federal law requires states to assess 95 percent of the student population. This extension hopefully will prevent jeopardizing of federal funding or incurring penalty.”

