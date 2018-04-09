× Thunder Clinch Playoff Berth With Win Over Heat

For the third consecutive season, the Thunder are headed to the playoffs. OKC knocked off Miami 115-93 to clinch.

If you didn’t watch the game. it would seem like the Thunder blasted Miami, but that wasn’t the case. OKC missed their first nine shots, trailed by as many as 18 in the first quarter and battled their way back the entire game. OKC didn’t take their first lead until the fourth quarter with 10:20 remaining. OKC outscored the Heat 39-12 in the fourth to pull away.

Paul George put on a slump busting performance with a game high 27 points on seven of 19 shooting including five of 13 from beyond the arc. Russell Westbrook put on a Russell Westbrook performance notching a triple-double…23 points, 18 rebounds, and 13 assists.

It was an up and down night from the bench. Jerami Grant dropped 17 points in another solid effort, Patrick Patterson added 11. However, Alex Abrines left the game with concussion symptoms.

Former Edmond Santa Fe standout Josh Richardson led the Heat with 18.

With a win against the Grizzlies on Wednesday, OKC can finish no worse than 6th in the playoff standings.