Wastewater disposal well to reduce injection rate following rash of earthquakes

COVINGTON, Okla. – After a series of earthquakes rattled residents in northern Oklahoma, a local agency is taking notice and putting a plan in place to stop the shaking.

Within the past day, the U.S. Geological Survey has recorded several earthquakes in northern Oklahoma.

In all, the USGS recorded the following quakes in the same area west of Perry within the past 24 hours:

2.8 magnitude quake

4.5 magnitude quake

3.3 magnitude quake

3.2 magnitude quake

2.6 magnitude quake.

Following the rash of earthquakes, the Oklahoma Corporation Commission announced that it is taking action in the Covington/Douglas area of Garfield County.

As a result, the OCC’s Oil and Gas Conservation Division has directed a wastewater disposal well in the area to reduce its disposal rate from 17,000 barrels-a-day to 5,000 barrels-a-day.

Officials say the wastewater is currently being disposed into the Arbuckle formation.

Experts say if the earthquakes continue, further actions are possible.