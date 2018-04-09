Woman arrested after police chase ends in southwest Oklahoma City crash

OKLAHOMA CITY – A woman has been arrested after leading police on a chase, ending in a crash on the southwest side.

Police attempted to pull over the woman on Monday evening near S.W. 32nd Street and S. Agnew Avenue.

The woman drove away, ensuing in a pursuit. She then crashed into a pole at the intersection but continued driving down Agnew.

Police said the woman tried to turn onto S.W. 20th Street and that’s when she crashed into the American Rebuilders building.

The woman was taken into custody at the scene. Charges, including driving under the influence, are pending.