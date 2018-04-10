Are the female attorneys making progress in the teacher walkout?

OKLAHOMA CITY – A group of female attorneys are lending their expertise and enthusiasm to finding a solution to the gridlock at the Capitol.

On Monday, over 100 members of Girl Attorney, LLC. headed to the Capitol to ask the legislature to do better.

They have a simple message for lawmakers: Get something done or face opposition at the ballot box.

Attorneys Jennifer O’Daniel and Rachel Pappy stopped by News 4 to answer questions about the teacher walkout and what happened after they left the Capitol.