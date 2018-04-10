× Duncan teen arrested after allegedly killing ex-girlfriend

DUNCAN, Okla. – A Duncan teen was arrested after allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend.

Around 2 a.m. Saturday, a woman called police saying that her son’s ex-girlfriend was not breathing and bleeding from the head and nose.

According to documents obtained by the Duncan Banner, when officers arrived, they found 19-year-old Caitlin Harmon dead inside 18-year-old Kevin Ray Miller’s bedroom.

Kevin’s mom told police that her son and Caitlin have a 2-year-old daughter together. The young girl is reportedly legally in the custody of Kevin’s family.

She also said that her son has mental health issues and has been in two mental health facilities in the last year.

Caitlin was living in Texas and was in town to visit her daughter, KSWO reports.

According to the Duncan Banner, Kevin’s mom said he and Caitlin had gotten into an argument earlier and Caitlin said “she needed a man in her life who could support her financially” and that she didn’t want to be with Kevin. They also had argued about custody of the young girl, KSWO reports.

In an interview with police, Kevin said he hadn’t been feeling like himself that day.

He reportedly told police that when he woke up Friday morning, he was seeing faces and hearing voices.

He allegedly admitted to shooting Caitlin in the back of the head with a pistol while she was sitting on his bed.

He then went to tell his parents what happened, who called the police.

According to the Duncan Banner, Kevin told police that he killed Caitlin because she didn’t want to be with him and that he was jealous of what she had.

Kevin Miller was arrested and charged with first-degree murder with deliberate intent.