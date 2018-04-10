Fans greet Oklahoma City Thunder at airport after clinching playoff spot

OKLAHOMA CITY – For the third consecutive season, the Oklahoma City Thunder is headed to the NBA Playoffs.

Oklahoma City was able to reach the playoffs after beating Miami 115-93.

The Thunder didn’t take the lead until the fourth quarter, where the Thunder outscored the Heat 39-12.

Paul George finished with a game high 27 points, while Russell Westbrook ended the night with a triple-double, scoring 23 points, 18 rebounds and 13 assists.

Following the big win, the Oklahoma City Thunder hopped on a plane and landed at Will Rogers World Airport about 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Even though it was a late, Oklahoma City fans stayed up to greet the team as they arrived at the airport.

With a win against the Grizzlies on Wednesday, the Thunder can finish no worse than sixth in the playoff standings.