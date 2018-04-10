Five charged in connection with 2012 murder of Oklahoma City man

OKLAHOMA CITY – Several people connected to the murder of an Oklahoma City man nearly six years ago are now behind bars.

In November of 2012, authorities say 21-year-old Cody Davis was found shot to death in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 2700 block of N. Meridian.

Police said his car was found a couple of blocks away with bullet holes in it.

Davis’ death left his mother heartbroken.

“Why did you have to take my baby?” April Davis told KFOR in 2012. “That’s my baby. It’s senseless. It’s forever.”

For years, his murder went unsolved.

According to an arrest affidavit, Davis' girlfriend at the time told police that he was going to the area to sell marijuana to someone. Through cell phone records, investigators were led to Miciah Fauteux.

In 2016, the Oklahoma City Police Department arrested Miciah Fauteux on numerous charges, including bail jumping, second-degree burglary, concealing stolen property and first-degree murder.

The affidavit states that witnesses told investigators tat Miciah was with four other men the night of Davis' death. They claimed they heard the group talking about buying marijuana, but said that something had 'gone wrong.'

Earlier this year, officials filed arrest warrants for Marquinez Woody, Overton Wilson III, Mychael Hill and Anthony Coldiron-Rangel in connection to Davis' death.

This month, Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater filed first-degree murder charges against all of the men.