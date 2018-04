× More than 3,500 OG&E customers without power in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – More than 3,500 OG&E customers are without power in northwest Oklahoma City Tuesday evening.

According to OG&E’s System Watch, the main power outage is near N.W. 63rd and Penn.

As off 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, 3,681 customers are affected by the power outage.

It is unknown when power will be restored.

