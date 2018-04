× Motorcyclist killed in tragic crash in Moore

MOORE, Okla. – A motorcyclist was killed in a tragic crash in Moore.

On Monday, around 1:45 p.m., Donald Mann, 48, was getting on I-35 northbound from 19th street when he hit a curb, throwing him off the vehicle.

Officials say Mann then rolled into the center lane of I-35 northbound traffic and was struck by a vehicle.

Mann was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.