Oklahoma detention officer arrested after allegedly bringing contraband to inmates

HASKELL COUNTY, Okla. – A detention officer was arrested after he allegedly brought contraband to inmates.

Officials arrested Christopher Barton on Monday after learning on Sunday that a detention officer with the Haskell County Criminal Justice Center was suspected of bringing contraband to inmates at the facility.

Monday, an investigation was started and contact was made with Barton at the criminal justice center.

During the investigation, authorities received contraband from him at that time.

Barton was arrested for conspiracy to commit a felony and bringing contraband into a penal institution.