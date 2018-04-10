Oklahoma Highway Patrol thanks teachers participating in walkout

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is thanking the thousands of teachers who have been gathering at the state Capitol for over a week.

Emboldened by support from across the country, Oklahoma teachers swarmed the state Capitol for a second week, urging lawmakers to increase funding for education in the state.

By some accounts, Monday’s crowd was the biggest yet.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol took to social media Monday to thank teachers, saying the educators have made their job at the Capitol very easy throughout the walkout.