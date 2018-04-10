Oklahoma Highway Patrol thanks teachers participating in walkout

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is thanking the thousands of teachers who have been gathering at the state Capitol for over a week.
Emboldened by support from across the country, Oklahoma teachers swarmed the state Capitol for a second week, urging lawmakers to increase funding for education in the state.
By some accounts, Monday’s crowd was the biggest yet.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol took to social media Monday to thank teachers, saying the educators have made their job at the Capitol very easy throughout the walkout.
“Teachers, we cannot say enough about how easy you have made this process during the Teacher Demonstration. Without you, our jobs and duties here would not have been so seamless. We are priveleged in Oklahoma to have the Teachers that care the way you do. Thank you also for your service to our kids.”