Oklahoma man accused of exposing himself to Walmart shoppers

OWASSO, Okla. – Police in Owasso arrested a man accused of exposing himself to shoppers in an Oklahoma parking lot.

Authorities tell FOX 23 that Mathew Cannida sat in his car in the Walmart Supercenter parking lot on Sunday morning and recorded video of the victims as they walked by his vehicle.

Some of the alleged victims included 14-year-old and 15-year-old girls.

When officers reached his car, they say his genitals were still exposed. Officials say he admitted to publicly masturbating and filming himself and the victims.

Cannida was arrested on two counts of lewd or indecent acts in the presence of a minor, indecent exposure and destruction of evidence.