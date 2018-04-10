× Oklahoma man sentenced for deadly street racing crash

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma man has been sentenced following a deadly street racing accident.

In October of 2013, investigators say Zachary Lindstrom was street racing near Oral Robert University in Tulsa when he hit a white minivan.

The impact caused three people to be ejected from the van.

Authorities say one person from the van was killed, and two others were seriously injured.

Ultimately, police arrested Lindstrom for the crash.

In February, Lindstrom pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and driving under the influence.

On Monday, Lindstrom was sentenced to 20 years with credit for time served for the manslaughter charge, and one year for the DUI charge. All counts will run concurrently with each other.