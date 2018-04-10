Oklahoma man taken to hospital in critical condition after crash with other vehicle

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. – A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after crashing with another vehicle in Washington County.

It happened near Bartlesville, Oklahoma, Monday just before 10 p.m.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrols says two vehicles, one with a 35-year-old driver, and the other with a 26-year-old driver and 26-year-old passenger, were driving northbound on US 75, when the 35-year-old driver “drove into the path” of the second vehicle.

OHP says the second vehicle then departed the roadway and rolled an unknown amount of times.

The driver was ejected approximately 60 feet from the vehicle, and the passenger was ejected and landed underneath the vehicle.

OHP says the cause of the collision was due to an unsafe lane change.

The driver in the first vehicle was wearing his seat belt. He was treated and released at the scene.

The driver and his passenger in the second vehicle were not wearing their seat belts.

The driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

His passenger was taken to the hospital where she was admitted in stable condition.

OHP says the condition of the first driver is under investigation.