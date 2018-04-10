× Oklahoma teacher accused of inappropriate contact with female student

MOUNDS, Okla. – State agents are investigating an Oklahoma teacher accused of having inappropriate contact with a female student.

On March 29th, the Mounds Public Schools superintendent reported to police that a male teacher at the local high school allegedly had inappropriate contact with a female student .

The next day, the local police department asked for help investigating the case from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

State agents are interviewing students and collecting evidence, officials said.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

No other information has been released.