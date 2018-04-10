OSBI: Grand Lake resident walking dogs finds dead body

GROVE, Okla. – Officials are investigating after a Grand Lake resident, who was walking dogs, came across a dead body Tuesday afternoon.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says the resident then called 911.

Several departments responded to the scene approximately half a mile southeast of Grove.

The Grand River Dam Authority requested the OSBI’s assistance with the suspicious death investigation.

Officials say the body is of a white male, approximately 25 to 30 years old.

The medical examiner will perform a full autopsy and try to identify the man.

His cause of death has not been determined.