Parking tickets being issued in neighborhood near Oklahoma State Capitol, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - As thousands rally at the Oklahoma State Capitol for education, police said they need to be mindful of where they park.

"For the larger crowd, obviously, we`re going to go there and try to enforce it," said Capt. Bo Mathews with Oklahoma City Police.

Officers and parking enforcement were issuing parking tickets Tuesday in the neighborhood just east of the state capitol.

Resident Kasey Greenhaw says she is disappointed the teachers are getting tickets.

"The other teachers are pitching in to pay the $50," said Greenhaw, who supports the teachers. "Backing in and out of the driveway is tough and stuff, but we have a daughter in public schools so we completely support them being there."

Police said people have been parking in restricted areas, in front of fire hydrants and driveways and in intersections. On Monday, police said about eight citations were given. On Tuesday, we noticed multiple cars with warning stickers and citations.

One police officer told he allowed a woman to park in or near a no-parking zone because she was going to the capitol for official business. He attached a note to her windshield.

We showed the note to police.

"I don`t know exactly what the deal he made or what the conversation was, but we try to provide the enforcement equally, you know, throughout the district," said Mathews. "You know, not everybody that gets pulled over gets a speeding ticket.'

We caught up with a teacher who says she has mixed emotions about the tickets.

"I feel like it`s unfair for us to get parking tickets," said Ashley Robinson. "But, at the same time, we know the law. So, if we`re parking in front of fire hydrants and fire lanes and stuff like that, I feel like you should know better than to do that."

The cost of a ticket starts at $50 and can increase depending on where and how you are parked.