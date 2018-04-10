× Police searching for alleged murderer in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are searching for a man accused in the murder of another man in northeast Oklahoma City.

Just before 7:45 p.m. on Sept. 22, 2017, officials say 28-year-old Joshua Williams, 27-year-old Kendal Richardson, and 27-year-old Brandon Johnson were inside of a home in the 1600 block of N.E. 20th when an altercation occurred .

At some point, Williams was shot to death.

Richardson and Johnson were arrested for the murder.

However, police say they are now also searching for a third suspect in connection to the murder.

Police say 26-year-old Ronnie Eugene Brannon is wanted for first-degree murder.

Authorities say Brannon is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Brannon’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.