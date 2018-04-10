Semitrailer full of beer kegs overturns, falling off Pennsylvania highway exit ramp

BENSALEM, Pa. – A tractor-trailer carrying empty beer kegs fell off an exit ramp in Bucks County, Pennsylvania Tuesday.
The truck and its payload spilled onto the roadway below.
According to authorities – the 18-wheeler lost control on an I-95 overpass and plunged onto the northbound lanes.
A driver in one car then slammed into the wreckage.
Officials say it is amazing no one was seriously hurt.
State police were forced to shut down I-95 north for about an hour and a half as they cleaned up the accident and removed the kegs.