Softball Hall of Fame Stadium to begin $21 million expansion

OKLAHOMA CITY – City leaders approved a plan that will keep the Women’s College Softball World Series in town for the next decade.

According to our partners at OKCTalk, the city council approved plans to bid for $21 million in enhancements to the Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in northeast Oklahoma City.

Officials say the improvements are part of a contractual obligation that will keep the World Series in town through the 2035 season.

Oklahoma City Public Works Director Eric Wenger told the council that work will begin as soon as the series concludes in June. The improvements and expansion will be built in two phases over a two-year period.

The entire project is set to be complete before the 2020 series.